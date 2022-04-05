LaGuardia Community College raises record $15M to support students impacted by Covid

QNS

The college foundation surpassed its $10 million goal for the Tomorrow Campaign in late March, unlocking a $5 million gift from an anonymous donor and setting a fundraising record for the New York City institution.

Monroe Community College students prepare for geospatial ‘map-a-thon’

WXXI

New York’s Monroe Community College students are working to build a tool that they hope will help first responders and humanitarian organizations.

White House to extend the student loan moratorium once again

Politico

Officials are eying an extension through the end of August.