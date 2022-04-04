Commentary: Virginia’s community colleges prioritize workforce development

Virginian-Pilot

Clearing up some inaccurate assertions about Virginia’s community college figures.

Bronx Community College partners with universities in India to combat climate change

News 12 Long Island

The Green University Network is aimed at connecting the college in the Bronx with institutions in India to combat the climate crisis together. Leaders from universities all over India toured the Bronx Community College campus Monday.

Commentary: Post-pandemic, will community college students keep choosing online instruction?

EdSource

Remote instruction is now the choice of a growing number of community college students, who tend to be older, working and are often parents – or even grandparents.