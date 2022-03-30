Commentary: How to submit FY23 earmarks requests for projects

CTE Policy Watch (blog of the Association for Career and Technical Education)

Tips to request Congress for earmarks for fiscal year 2023.

Success strategies for getting acquainted with Baldrige

Blogrige (NIST’s Baldrige blog)

A former chair of the Baldrige Awards judging panel offers how to assess and improve your organization using the Baldrige framework.

Where are the workers? Many people chased dreams during pandemic

WBZ-TV

For Marilyn Machuca, the pandemic provided an opportunity to return back to Massachusetts Bay Community College as a student and employee.

Iowa community colleges seeing enrollment bump from high schoolers

The Gazette

A new report shows that Iowa high schoolers taking joint community college courses is larger than a decade ago and increasingly important to the bottom line of community colleges, which have been stung by the pandemic.

Area high schools, TCC partner to expand degree access

Tulsa World

Five area high schools and Tulsa Community College are working together to increase the number of students completing a debt-free associate degree program.