Cooper visits Sanford to tout community colleges, new jobs

WTVD

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper continued his tour of community colleges Tuesday with a stop at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford, where he met with students and administrators while highlighting the Longleaf Commitment Grant.

Sisolak sets aside $5M to ‘explore’ free community college

Nevada Independent

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced this week that he would reserve up to $5 million of federal money from the American Rescue Plan toward future efforts to explore or implement free community college or training programs in Nevada.

Commentary: States can use federal relief funds to raise college graduation rates. Here’s how

The74

States can use the relief funds to expand enrollment in programs with a proven track record of increasing college persistence and graduation. Programs like CUNY ASAP, Bottom Line and One Million Degrees have counselors or case managers who work closely with students to help them overcome any barriers to completing their college degree.

Coconino Community College proposes property tax rate reset in May election

Arizona Daily Sun

Coconino Community College’s district governing board has called an election, to be held May 17. A reset of the college’s primary property tax rate will be on the ballot, which, if approved, would mean increases in both Coconino County property taxes and CCC funding.

Iowa college and John Deere are helping build futures

KOEL

Hawkeye Community College announced that the two will be offering a school-to-work program that will provide high-demand training and employment opportunities in areas such as electrical and mechanical maintenance.

Commentary: 5 ways college instructors can help students take care of their mental health

The Conversation

The syllabus is one of the first opportunities that instructors have to demonstrate their openness and commitment to students’ mental health.