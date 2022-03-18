Intel to invest combined $100M in Ohio, U.S. for semiconductor education programs

Columbus Dispatch

The investments will establish semiconductor manufacturing education and research collaborations with universities, community colleges and technical education institutions in Ohio and across the United States, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday at Columbus State Community College during an announcement detailing Intel’s plans.

Overdue tuition and fees, even $41, can derail a community college education

Los Angeles Times

New research suggests that colleges’ policies around unpaid balances may also be contributing to the enrollment decline, while creating lasting financial harm for the institutions and students.

Commentary: Expensive gas and commuter colleges

Inside Higher Ed

If the price of gas stays this high for an extended period, more students may opt for online classes. But that’s really not an option for a semester already in progress.

How colleges are addressing food insecurity

U.S. News and World Report

The rising cost of produce, skyrocketing gas prices and a lack of rental assistance have made it difficult for students like Jennifer Rahall – a single mom juggling three kids, two jobs and courses at Massachusetts Bay Community College – to stay afloat. But on-campus initiatives and resources can help.

Plan to pay nursing students at Coastal Alabama Community College

WPMI

A new nursing apprenticeship program at Coastal Alabama Community College aims to attract more students to the field. Right now, there’s almost 3,000 openings for registered nurses across the state.