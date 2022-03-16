Commentary: The interconnectedness of community colleges and business

Community Colleges of Iowa Blog

How community colleges can include business and industry voices and expertise in their decision-making and planning processes.

Finger Lakes Community College aims to expand nursing student capacity. Here’s the plan

Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

The New York college’s nursing program is undergoing a significant curriculum change in an attempt to reduce a skills and knowledge gap for new graduates and students as they enter the workforce.

BotsIQ brings manufacturing, teamwork to Pennsylvania community college

TribLive

Byron Kohut, dean of technology at Westmoreland County Community College, applauds the BotsIQ high school competition for teaching young people about electronics and machining. He’d like to see competitions like this at the elementary school age.