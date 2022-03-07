Only 8% of West Virginia high school grads going straight to community colleges

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Data additionally show there are adults who aren’t fresh out of high school who could also benefit financially from community college training and the job opportunities it opens.

Jill Biden to visit Reno this week to highlight job training, cancer treatment programs

Associated Press

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Nevada’s Truckee Valley Community College this week with Angela Hanks, acting assistant secretary for the Employment and Training Administration at the U.S. Department of Labor, to talk about Intel’s investment in community colleges to strengthen the workforce.

Why African-American and Latino male college graduation rates are low

WFTS

Some of the challenges many men of color face contribute to that lower rate, such as being a first-generation college student, needing to work full-time, or not having the income or savings to afford tuition.

‘Cutting edge’ — Gwinnett Tech is the state’s only technical school offering manufacturer-specific automotive programs

Gwinnett Daily Post

The Georgia college has four established tracks in the program and this spring will be announcing a new manufacturer-specific that will be offered in the fall.

