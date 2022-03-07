CCB programs through an equity lens

A new analysis of community college baccalaureate (CCB) programs in Florida and Washington — two states with the longest history in offering such programs — suggests that CCBs provide an important baccalaureate access point for adult students and that graduates have strong employment and wage outcomes.

The analysis, published in a New America brief, uses data and analysis compiled over the last three years by New America, Bragg & Associates and the University of Washington that has focused on the emergence of CCB degrees and student access, enrollment, completion, employment and earnings of those pursuing CCB degrees.

To date, 25 states have authorized CCBs to various levels, with many allowing the programs based on local workforce demands and if a local four-year institution does not offer similar programs. Washington and Florida have authorized CCB programs for 17 and 21 years, respectively.

New America and its research partners say that healthcare, IT and business programs, at a minimum, have offered new opportunities for students who may not have otherwise pursued a baccalaureate.

“Our data suggest that graduates of CCB programs are a nontraditional group. Additionally, our analysis indicates that CCB programs may serve as promising access points to baccalaureate degrees for students of color,” the brief says. “The employment and wage data so far show there are similar outcomes for these students relative to university students, at least initially, which suggests that CCB is not tracking students away from a viable future but expanding opportunities for students who may not have otherwise pursued a bachelor’s degree.”

Who are CCB students

New America identified 172 active baccalaureate programs at institutions in the Florida College System and 114 programs in the Washington Community and Technical College System. Together, programs in these two states represent more than half (about 535) of all CCB programs nationwide, according to the brief.

CCBs in Florida and Washington are heavily centered at colleges in city areas, the analysis shows. In Washington, 65% of CCB programs are housed at urban institutions, compared to 26% at suburban community colleges and 8% at rural institutions. Urban Florida colleges offer more than half (57%) of CCB programs in the state, with smaller shares at suburban (26%) and rural (16%) colleges.

Comparing the breakdown of programs in both states shows that business and STEM programs comprise more than half the programs approved in Washington, the brief says. Florida’s CCB programs are more evenly distributed among STEM, business, nursing, education and healthcare.

A look at the demographics

Students who enroll in CCB programs are diverse, according to the brief. Many have previously attended college, and some have completed an associate degree before starting their CCB program. The study’s sample of 2016–18 Florida CCB graduates shows that 57% were female (on par with bachelor’s graduates nationally). Less than half (42%) were people of color, and 47% were 30 or older.

Students who enroll in Washington’s CCB programs are older than other community college students — 32 years old, on average, compared to 23 for Washington community college students overall, the brief says. They are also slightly more racially and ethnically diverse than students in similar university-level bachelor’s degree programs. The findings are similar to Florida, which researchers say suggests the two largest CCB-conferring states are enrolling students who are highly diverse.

With gender, females comprise a similar percentage of university and CCB graduates in Washington. However, CCB business programs had a higher percentage of female graduates than university business programs, and male graduates were more highly represented among CCB degrees in computer and information sciences and visual and performing arts than their university program counterparts, the brief says.

There were similar findings on the gender composition in business programs in Florida, with slightly more than half of CCB graduates being female. Females also comprise most CCB students in healthcare and in early childhood education, a program area with too few graduates to study in Washington at this time, the brief says.

Employment rates

In 2018–19, more than 9,000 students earned bachelor’s degrees from Florida community colleges, while about 1,400 students earned bachelor’s degrees from community and technical colleges in Washington, New America says.

CCB graduates in Florida showed strong rates of employment or continuing education that were similar to peers with associate degrees in similar areas of study. In fact, 83% of both baccalaureate graduates and associate graduates were employed four quarters after graduation. However, the employment rate varies by credential level and program of study.

When looking at Florida graduates’ employment rates by race and ethnicity four quarters after graduation, researchers found similar rates between associate graduates and baccalaureate graduates. Black baccalaureate graduates had employment rates three percentage points higher than their peers who earned associate degrees, the greatest difference between associate and bachelor’s level for any racial/ethnic group.

While differences between credential levels are relatively small for all groups, the brief notes that Indigenous, Asian American, and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students had lower employment rates than peers at both credential levels.

Washington CCB graduates had a higher employment match rate than university graduates in the first and fourth quarters after graduation, and a comparable match rate by the 12th quarter, according to the brief. Data show the employment rate of CCB graduates was 75%, compared to 69% of university graduates. In the fourth quarter, CCB graduates showed a 77% match rate, compared to the 70% match rate of university graduates. The gap closed by the 12th quarter, with both groups of graduates showing a match rate of approximately 70%.

It’s possible that CCB students graduated with more work experience, which boosted their wages in the earlier periods, the brief says.

“Our findings from these two states demonstrate that overall employment rates and wages for CCB graduates are strong,” the brief says. “In addition, CCBs seem to be a good access point for students of color, though these degrees do not rectify long-standing inequities of pay and employment in the labor market.”

The study was funded by the Ascendium Education Group and the Joyce Foundation.