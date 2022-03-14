South Dakota tech colleges promise tuition and fees won’t go up

KELO

Presidents of South Dakota’s technical colleges have each pledged that tuition and fees won’t be raised next month if they get money from the legislature to cover 6% pay increases for faculty and staff.

3 years in, CCU and tech school partnership showing gains

WBTW

Despite being less than three years in – with a pandemic starting only months after its implementation – Coastal Carolina University’s partnership with South Carolina’s 16 state technical colleges is gaining popularity.

‘What do you mean it’s free?’ TCL extending tuition, fee waiver program through summer

Island Packet

The Technical College of the Lowcountry has announced that it is extending its tuition and fee waiver program through the summer for South Carolina residents.

Madison College-Fort’s metal fabrication lab celebrated

Daily Jefferson County Union

In 2021, officials at the Wisconsin college estimated there were about 3,830 welders and fabricators employed in the Madison College district — about twice as many as would be expected based on the district’s population.

Sweet as π: The outlook for jobs in the math field

U.S. Department of Labor (blog)

As businesses and government agencies continue to rely on big data to improve their planning and decision-making, math occupations provide critical statistical analyses.

Flint Hills Technical College to host NWS spotter training session Thursday

KVOE

Storm-spotter training sessions continue into mid-April across the KVOE listening area, and residents wanting to watch a virtual presentation in the company of others can go to Flint Hills Technical College this week.

West Virginia college’s culinary arts dean to appear on Netflix show

Associated Press

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College Associate Dean of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Steve Weiss smiled as he spoke about the world of hyperrealistic desserts, the videos many enjoy on TikTok, YouTube and Facebook where viewers wonder if an item will be revealed to be edible or not.