Reporter’s notebook

Seeking to grow a diverse talent pool for microelectronics jobs

North Carolina center launches rural college leaders program

A dog-friendly workplace

A new partnership aims to connect more than 200 universities and community colleges with 1,500 member companies of an electronics design and manufacturing association in an effort to grow the microelectronics industry talent pool.

The association, SEMI, and the American Semiconductor Academy (ASA) Initiative — a collaborative national education network of faculty at U.S. universities and colleges engaged in semiconductor research and education — say the partnership will bolster workforce education and training programs nationwide, targeting job skills, academic degrees and continuing education to grow and diversify the talent pool.

In addition to revamping a comprehensive curriculum for multiple disciplines and degree levels, the participating institutions will collaborate with organizations to provide hands-on training and apprenticeships.

“Both the ASA and SEMI are committed to foster diversity, equity and inclusion and to enrich the talent pool by including minority-serving institutions and community colleges nationwide, sharing resources and best practices, and offering hands-on learning, research experiences, and internship opportunities for their students and trainees,” the organizations said in a release.

The Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research at North Carolina State University and Achieving the Dream are starting a college leadership program to close equity gaps and improve student outcomes for 10 community colleges serving rural communities in North Carolina.

The three-year program will allow community college presidents, trustees and senior leadership teams to discuss how to remove systematic barriers, improve pathways for learners and increase completion rates for low-income students and students of color, according to the center. The already-selected colleges will participate in six professional learning events focused on driving transformational change through collaboration and data-driven, equity-minded decision-making, it said. In addition, the olleges will be teamed with coaches from Achieving the Dream to address their specific needs.

Ascendium Education Group is funding the program.

Edison State Community College recently announced that employees can now bring their dogs to work.

The Ohio college says its new policy stems from employees working from home during the pandemic. To bring their pet on campus, employees must apply for a permit and follow all college safety protocols.

“Over the past two years, most of us experienced the enjoyment of sharing pets during Zoom meetings. As we returned to campus operations, we decided to add the welcoming dimensions fostered by dogs to all our facilities,” President Doreen Larson said in a release.

The college cited studies that indicate employees of pet-friendly workplaces felt more connected to their company’s mission, engaged with their work better, and reported higher job statisifaction and less stress at work.