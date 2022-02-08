Florida community colleges zero in on dropout prevention

Public News Service

University of Florida researchers surveyed 27,000 former community-college students in the state and found tuition and fees, living expenses, and no longer being eligible for financial aid were the top reasons for not finishing.

Hawkeye Community College joins group focused on racial inclusivity in manufacturing

The Courier

Hawkeye Community College in Iowa has announced that it is joining a new national effort to create a more racially inclusive future for manufacturing.

Half of all Minnesota community college students struggle to pay for housing. And now, a pandemic rental-assistance program is ending

Sahan Journal

Minnesota community colleges and their students are looking for housing support as federal Covid rental aid expires. When homelessness looms, students say, classes and studying suffer.