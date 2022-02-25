Q&A: Short-term training programs are increasingly popular, but do they work?

MDRC (blog)

One challenge for students enrolled in a noncredit training program is the lack of financial support. Related to financial support would be the advising services provided to students, including academic advising, career counseling, and advising on transitioning to credit-bearing programs.

Change, innovation at forefront for Edmonds College, officials say

Lynnwood Today

As the world emerges from the Covid pandemic, it’s more important than ever to be able to embrace change and foster innovation. Those were among the thoughts shared by the president of Edmonds College and his vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s meeting this week.

How loss, grief and grace shaped OTC’s popular president, Hal Higdon

Springfield Daily Citizen

He is Missouri’s longest-serving community college president. Here’s what’s behind Hal Higdon’s sterling reputation.

Commentary: Opportunity knocks for Maine’s community colleges

Central Maine

Gov. Janet Mills’ plan for free tuition, at a cost to the state of $20 million, is a bargain.

Tallahassee Community College gears up for STEM charter high school

Tallahassee Democrat

Six months from now, the Florida college hopes to have a science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM — charter high school in session on their campus.