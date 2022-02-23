Metallica gives $100K grant to Iowa college

WQAD

Clinton Community College was one of nine community colleges chosen to participate in the Metallica Scholars Initiative. Those schools were each given $100,000 grant from the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

McMaster supports free technical college during conference in Myrtle Beach

WMBF

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced plans in November to help pay for two years of technical college in order to help train people for high-demand jobs. Last week, he expressed support as the keynote speaker for the South Carolina Technical Education Association annual conference.

Gateway works to meet needs of Hispanic students, celebrates Emerging HSI status

Journal Times

In Wisconsin, Gateway Technical College leaders recently celebrated the college’s official U.S. Department of Education-designated Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution status and outlined steps they will take to further meet the needs of an increasing number of Hispanic students “at the college.

Albany Tech introduces zip code recruiting strategy

WALB

Georgia’s Albany Technical College is looking at two zip codes they want to help. Their goal is to make people who live in those areas aware of the opportunities around them.