States tackle free college after Biden failed to deliver

Politico’s Weekly Education

A growing number of states are introducing legislation or using pandemic relief aid to make two years of community college free for their residents.

Final numbers show 2% enrollment increase for North Carolina community colleges

EdNC

Thirty-three of the state’s 58 community colleges reported increases in full-time student equivalents, a measure based on the number of accumulated student hours. Enrollment increases were largest among basic skills and workforce continuing education courses.

Community colleges help support businesses with work training grants

Parker Chronicle

Funded through the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Skill Advance Colorado is administered by 18 community college campuses across Colorado that, combined, can support $4.5 million in grants per year.

Greenfield Community College partners with Vermont education organization to offer technology classes

WWLP

The program through the Massachusetts college strives to give learners a unique chance to participate in boot camps that help them quickly learn skills in technology.

Lower Michigan community college partners with firm to build marijuana workforce

UP Matters

Kalamazoo Valley Community College is offering new virtual courses that aim to equip students with the basics they need to break into the marijuana industry.