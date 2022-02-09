Small academic steps lead to life-changing results

Kentucky Living

Microcredentials reach further than one career field. They can offer a taste of a variety of subjects and provide basic skills. Certificates are a direct path to a possible job; added together, they can produce or enhance a degree.

Sinclair Community College establishes Juneteenth as a college holiday

WHIO

The Ohio college will be closed annually on June 19 as part of its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism. Sinclair students and employees will be encouraged to observe and commemorate the meaning of Juneteenth through special programming offered by the college.

Commentary: First-generation students find ‘ladder to success’ at community colleges

Lumina Foundation (blog)

While Congress’ Build Back Better legislation is still under debate and no longer includes a free community college option, there are other ways governments, schools, communities and foundations can provide much-needed funding and resources.

Community colleges look to expand reach

Half Moon Bay Review

In California, the College of San Mateo has taken several steps to improve access for students on the coast and plans to continue outreach in order to respond to and support the needs of the community. It includes offering dual-enrollment courses this semester at a local high school.

Triad man who’s a nursing student wins two nights in a row on Jeopardy!

WFMY

Lawrence Long, a nursing student at Forsyth Tech Community college, is on a roll on the popular TV game show.