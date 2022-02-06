The U.S. desperately needs skilled workers. But the community colleges that train them are woefully underfunded

CNN Business

As America seeks to train workers for the hundreds of thousands of new infrastructure jobs that are being created, it will have to lean heavily on community colleges. But these workhorses of workforce development are facing some infrastructure issues of their own.

West Virginia Senate Finance Committee takes first steps in creating a new funding formula for colleges, universities

Weirton Daily Times

The Finance Committee of the West Virginia Senate has signed off on a bill taking the first steps in creating a new funding formula for colleges and universities and also giving some higher education institutions freedom from oversight.

Florida to invest $89M in workforce training for state colleges, school districts

Miami Herald

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced an $89 million state initiative to boost career and technical training for students who decide against a traditional college degree in workforce training for state colleges, school districts.

President series: Is this is a time of opportunity for community colleges?

University Business

A leading voice for two-year institutions says they can make a comeback by being more active and attuned to students.

Commentary: In our view: Community colleges offer paths to success

The Columbian

States must take an aggressive approach to recognizing and meeting the needs of employers now and into the future, supporting educational options that vary from the traditional path of a four-year college.

Clark State, The Abilities Connection partner to offer training to Fresh Abilities employees

Springfield News-Sun

In Ohio, Clark State College’s Workforce and Business Solutions has partnered with The Abilities Connection to offer education training and food to the community.

Georgia college plans rebranding to better reflect future of college, region

Augusta Chronicle

Augusta Technical College is changing its logo, slogan and even its mascot’s appearance to help reacquaint the school to the community, amid a job climate filled with people considering new careers.