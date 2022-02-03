Commentary: Why community college students quit despite being almost finished

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Some colleges are trying to identify former students and persuade them to come back using a variety of methods that include data analytics and discounts on tuition.

Can ‘pass/no pass’ grading stem huge declines in California Community College enrollment?

Los Angeles Times

At a time of plummeting enrollment at California Community Colleges — brought on in part by pandemic hardships that forced students to get a job instead of an education — the system has moved to permanently adopt a more forgiving pass/no pass grading system — a transcript lifeline of sorts designed to prevent students from dropping out.

Hartnell offers ag tech training to Monterey County veterans

King City Rustler

Hartnell College and its partner, the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California, are reaching out to veterans and family members with an immediate opportunity for free courses in agricultural technology and paid on-the-job training at some of the largest Salinas Valley ag companies.

Governor’s budget makes record investment In MAP, public universities and community colleges

RiverBend.com

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget proposal would provide a $13.2 million (5%) increase in funding for community colleges starting in the current fiscal year and continuing into fiscal year 2023, plus $25 million for a new program to expand the healthcare workforce through the state’s community college system.