Community colleges seek to expand nursing degree opportunities

Colorado Politics

Three years after gaining authority from the state to offer a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree, the community college system is seeking to expand that program.

Bill aimed at providing free college for New Mexicans passes first committee

KRQE

The Opportunity Scholarship Act would use $85.5 billion to allow up to 35,000 New Mexicans to attend college tuition-free. The Opportunity Scholarship would replace the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.

‘Michigan Reconnect’ has 91K people on their way to tuition-free community college

WLNS

On the one-year anniversary of Michigan Reconnect, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that 91,000 Michiganders are now on a tuition-free pathway to acquire degrees and gain experience that can eventually help create careers.

Macomb Community College to revamp its skilled trades center in Warren

Detroit News

Demand for careers in advanced manufacturing, technology and skilled trades is driving a $40 million renovation of Macomb Community College’s Skilled Trades and Technology Center.