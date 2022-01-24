After George Floyd: Northland colleges, police recruiting suffer

Duluth News Tribune

A Minnesota newspaper’s examination of law enforcement training found local colleges hit hard in 2021-22, cutting new enrollments by half or more.

Drop in college enrollment threatens to cause long-term economic, social consequences

Washington Post

“We have a million adults in this country that have stepped off the path to the middle class. That’s the real headline,” says Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

Arizona bill would ban transgender girls, women from teams

Associated Press

Transgender girls and women in Arizona would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their gender identity under a law approved by a Senate panel. It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams.

Connecticut community college faculty and staff: We want stricter Covid-19 safety guidelines

Hartford Courant

On the day before the start of the spring semester, community college faculty from around the state called for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities governing board to implement stricter Covid-19 safety standards as they return to campuses in person.