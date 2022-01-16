Campus mental health crisis adds to burdens on community colleges

Business Journals

While campuses largely have committed to a response, community colleges may not have the resources or tools needed to meet the moment, potentially resulting in further enrollment declines and revenue losses.

Texas community college group aims to help students beyond the classroom

Washington Post

Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores has dramatically reduced the time it takes students to earn a degree by revamping the school’s counseling philosophy to make sure all students have a clear path to a career or a transfer to a four-year institution.

A 17% tuition cut? Student group asks Minnesota leaders to make community college more affordable

Star Tribune

A state student association is asking Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders to make college more affordable by investing $125 million to pay for a 17% tuition cut at Minnesota’s community colleges.

Washington state bill aims to help homeless community college students

Peninsula Daily News

If passed, the bill would provide homeless students and students who age out of the foster care system help with access to laundry storage, shower facilities, locker rooms, food banks, technology, reduced-price meals or meal plans, case management services and short-term housing/housing assistance.

Local college offers new marijuana industry training course

Phoenix New Times

Scottsdale Community College is offering an 8-week online, non-credit Introduction to the Cannabis Industry course this spring, in the first program of its kind in Arizona.