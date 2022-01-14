Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has $200 million workforce development plan

Associated Press

The plan includes investing approximately $82 million in existing programs that have shown results in putting people to work. Those include programs administered by the state’s nine regional workforce development boards, community colleges and career-specific apprenticeship programs.

Tennessee wants to incentivize colleges to graduate more STEM, healthcare students

Knoxville News-Sentinel

To meet demand for STEM and healthcare workers over the next decade, Tennessee may soon incentivize its community colleges and universities to recruit and graduate students in those fields.

UH community colleges hope to serve more than 1,000 with free job training program

Hawaii News Now

With more than $2 million in funding, the University of Hawaii community colleges are preparing to serve more than 1,000 unemployed or underemployed Hawaii residents by offering a free training and employment program statewide.

Community colleges face mounting mental health challenges

EdNC

From the need for more staff to meet growing counseling demands to lessening the stigma around mental health care, community colleges are determined to meet their students’ mental health needs.

Remote start for Southern Maine Community College signals that other schools may follow suit

Bangor Daily News

Southern Maine Community College, the largest community college in Maine, will hold its first week of classes remotely beginning on Jan. 18, with in-person instruction set to return on Jan. 24.

Mesalands Community College postpones spring semester

KOB4

An emergency presidential order stated the semester at the New Mexico college will be postponed to at least Jan. 31.

San Mateo County Community College District set to move ahead with in-person classes

San Mateo Daily Journal

Officials with the California college district have sided in favor of hosting in-person classes on its three campuses starting next week amid the current Covid omicron variant surge.

Why is community college enrollment dropping?

Spectrum News

Student Josh Waters isn’t paying tuition for his second degree at Asheville-Buncombe Community College because he is receiving one of the scholarships the North Carolina school has financed with Covid relief money. It’s a step Waters believes could attract more students to the classroom and eventually what comes after.

Enrollment plummets at Oregon community colleges

Portland Business Journal (subscription required)

In spite of low cost versus four-year institutions, state community college enrollment languished during the long economic expansion and hasn’t been helped by the pandemic, though completion rates are up.