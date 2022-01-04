Community colleges switch to remote operations as Covid-19 cases surge anew

San Diego Union-Tribune

In light of recent increases in Covid cases, community colleges across San Diego County have announced that their intersession classes and services will switch to remote operations. And several are discussing whether to move classes online for the spring semester.

Michigan colleges and universities seeing dwindling student enrollment rates

WXYZ

Manuel Vaquera, who is attending Oakland Community College with dreams of becoming an industrial engineer, says he ultimately decided a high school diploma just wasn’t enough.

Haverhill YMCA launches free child care pilot at Northern Essex Community College

WHAV

CARES Act grants and the NECC Fund enables the partnership on the Massachusetts college’s Haverhill campus. Students, faculty and staff are able to access up to eight hours a week of free child care while they participate in on-campus classes and activities.

Aces of Trades: Ryan McCall is connecting MTC to the community

Marion Star

“My first thought about working in academia came when I was a senior in high school and had the opportunity to participate in a senior mentorship program with a professor at Shawnee State,” says Ryan McCall, president of Marion Technical College in Ohio.

Commentary: Community colleges and apprentice programs can bridge skills gap

Puget Sound Business Journal

Community college skills programs are uniquely situated to help lessen the burden between subsidized and private sector financing.