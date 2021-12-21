Headlines

December 20, 2021

Demand among Black, Latino students fuels college entrepreneurship programs
Hechinger Report
Entrepreneurship education supporting Black, Hispanic and Native American students is partly being driven by philanthropy and a generally increased emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education.

Commentary: ‘LatinX’ does not mark the spot
Eagle-Tribune
How do you decide which word to use, and when, especially when it comes to words that describe race and ethnicity, which are often politically charged?

Commentary: Community colleges transform students into leaders
Ventura County Star
Our responsibility is to prepare students to be future leaders for a pluralistic society where diversity, equity and inclusion are essential to maintaining social fabric, economic vitality and humanity.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.