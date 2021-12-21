Demand among Black, Latino students fuels college entrepreneurship programs

Hechinger Report

Entrepreneurship education supporting Black, Hispanic and Native American students is partly being driven by philanthropy and a generally increased emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education.

Commentary: ‘LatinX’ does not mark the spot

Eagle-Tribune

How do you decide which word to use, and when, especially when it comes to words that describe race and ethnicity, which are often politically charged?

Commentary: Community colleges transform students into leaders

Ventura County Star

Our responsibility is to prepare students to be future leaders for a pluralistic society where diversity, equity and inclusion are essential to maintaining social fabric, economic vitality and humanity.