In Wisconsin, a Republican bill would punish universities, technical colleges for free speech violations

Wisconsin Public Radio

Campuses could lose state scholarship funds for students, face lawsuits and be forced to notify prospective students of violation for 10 years.

Commentary: Michigan needs better-trained nurses. Community colleges can help

Bridge Michigan

Michigan’s 28 community colleges are asking state legislators to trust them to address a critical piece of its healthcare infrastructure: the need for better-trained nurses to handle more complex clinical demands.

Southern Maine Community College launches tech training for EVs

Mainrbiz

Southern Maine Community College has launched the state’s first program to train technicians for servicing electric and hybrid vehicles.

New fire and emergency management program at Clackamas Community College

Wildfire Today

The Oregon college aims to help make this degree attainable for anyone interested in helping build a culture of preparedness and ready communities for catastrophic disasters.