Vaccine mandate on hold: Maricopa Community Colleges lifts deadline for 12,000 employees after court ruling

Arizona Republic

In Arizona, Maricopa Community Colleges is pausing its requirement that employees get vaccinated against Covid after a federal judge temporarily blocked the mandate that applied to federal contractors.

Five assembly bills that will impact California community colleges

American River Current

A list of five assembly bills that will have a big effect on community colleges in California, including students, staff and even classified employees.

North Carolina system receives largest budget from State in over the past decade

EdNC

The North Carolina Community College System is expressing thanks to state leaders for providing a final biennial budget of $1.5 billion of investment in the community college system, the largest received in over the past decade.

University of Maryland invests $5.1M into recruiting nurses from community colleges

WTOP

The University of Maryland Medical System announced this week a $5.1 million initiative to recruit nurses and other clinical bedside experts from the state’s community colleges.

Virginia‘s Community Colleges announce expansion of credits for prior learning and life experiences

RVAHub

Virginia’s Community Colleges has launched an expanded version of its Credits2Careers portal, allowing more adult learners to be aware they may be eligible for college credit based on their prior learning and experience.

LA Community College students can use Metro for free through 2022

Los Angeles Daily News

The GoPass program went into effect Dec. 1 and followed the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board of directors’ vote in September to approve free Metro access for students at K-12 and community college school districts that agree to share the program’s costs with Metro.