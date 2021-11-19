California analyst predicts $31B budget surplus

Associated Press

That means public schools and community colleges could see an $11 billion increase.

Community college enrollments in Oregon begin to stabilize, but decade of decline is worrying

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Community colleges enroll 60,000 fewer students today than they did a decade ago – a 40% drop – as Oregon’s population has grown.

Community colleges face steep losses in Black freshmen enrollment

Bloomberg

As enrollment drops, experts worry about the implications down the line as public two-year degrees often offer a path to better, higher-paying jobs.

‘Game changer’: Austin Community College approves new manufacturing bachelor’s degree

KXAN

The Texas college’s trustees this week approved the bachelor of applied technology degree in manufacturing engineering technology, making it the third bachelor’s degree to be offered by the college.

Commentary: We need to maximize the workforce potential of our community colleges

Austin American-Statesman

In advance of Texas’ 2023 legislative session – what many are hoping will become a “workforce sSession” – it is essential to look at community colleges’ role in workforce development.

Expanded grant program will give more North Carolina students money to attend community college

News & Observer

The Longleaf Commitment Grants can cover the cost of tuition and fees for up to two years for low-income students who graduated in 2020 or 2021.

Doña Ana Community College nursing program will accept Vista College students

KFOX14

Doña Ana Community College’s nursing program will accept students from the recently closed Vista College in Las Cruces, New Mexico.