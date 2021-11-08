This community college degree can earn you $113,000. This Stanford one just $24,000
Mercury News
Experts say tools like the College Scorecard can help dispel myths and misconceptions about higher education.
Commentary: We’re not getting free community college. Here’s how to support workers equitably
Newsweek
Building back better requires ensuring that our education systems deliver on economic opportunity for all. Here are a few insights from the research to help us get there.
Passing the scalpel: Surgical technology program transitions to Moberly Area Community College
Columbia Daily Tribune
New regulations in Missouri requiring a two-year associate degree program for surgical technologist certification prompted a program at the Columbia Area Career Center to moved to the community college.