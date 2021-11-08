This community college degree can earn you $113,000. This Stanford one just $24,000

Mercury News

Experts say tools like the College Scorecard can help dispel myths and misconceptions about higher education.

Commentary: We’re not getting free community college. Here’s how to support workers equitably

Newsweek

Building back better requires ensuring that our education systems deliver on economic opportunity for all. Here are a few insights from the research to help us get there.

Passing the scalpel: Surgical technology program transitions to Moberly Area Community College

Columbia Daily Tribune

New regulations in Missouri requiring a two-year associate degree program for surgical technologist certification prompted a program at the Columbia Area Career Center to moved to the community college.