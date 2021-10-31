Google is giving all U.S. community colleges free access to their 4 career certificates

CNBC

On Friday, Connecticut became the first state in the country to offer the full suite of Google Career Certificates across its state colleges and universities system.

Microsoft launches community college campaign to address cybersecurity workforce shortage

Seattle Times

The company will make its cybersecurity curriculum available for free to all public community colleges across the country and offer 25,000 scholarships.

U.S. Education Secretary Cardona visits Middletown

NBC Connecticut

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was in Connecticut Friday morning to visit a local community college and talk about new workforce development programs, new ways and ideas to grow and train a workforce in the state.

SUNY’s chancellor promotes state community colleges amid a nationwide dip in higher education enrollment

WSHU

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the state can strengthen those its postsecondary enrollments by promoting community college and other post-high school opportunities.

Interview: California’s Community college system’s vice chancellor on enrollment declines

CAP Radio

The system’s vice chancellor, Paul Feast, discusses what two-year colleges are doing to curb enrollment decline.