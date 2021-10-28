Tuition-free community college out—but larger student financial aid grants are still in

Forbes

The White House revealed Thursday that it had dropped a plan to provide two years of tuition-free community college, but several other initiatives, including an annual grant boost for more than 5 million students, are still on the table.

North Texas community colleges work to rebound after pandemic enrollment declines

Dallas Morning News

Dallas and Tarrant County college officials are thinking outside the box to boost enrollment. Dallas College is using geofencing in five ZIP codes. And Tarrant County College is leaning into virtual education more.

Opinion: No free community college? Congress can still help

Washington Post

Free community college is no longer on the table in the Build Back Better Act. But a federal grant program could help states and community colleges adopt and expand reforms to help increase student success, write Thomas Bailey, president of Teachers College at Columbia University and Thomas Brock, director of the college’s Community College Research Center.

In a pandemic job market, tech college graduates succeed

Spectrum News

Technical college graduates in Wisconsin are in high demand.