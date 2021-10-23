After dropping free community college plan, Democrats explore options

New York Times

Expanded tuition assistance remains an option for the budget bill, but how much it would help students — and economic competitiveness — remains to be seen.

Political negotiations spell the demise of Biden’s universal community college plan

Washington Post

“I guarantee you we’re going to get free community college in the next several years,” President Joe Biden said during a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper Thursday. “This is about putting us in the game.”

With free community college plan likely Cut from budget, advocates want concessions

Newsweek

Advocates continue to lobby for free community college and are fighting for lawmakers to see what this plan could mean for Americans. They believe it would help more Americans earn degrees and stabilize the nation’s community colleges who have lost enrollment during the pandemic.

Enrollment at Texas’ public universities inches ahead of community colleges for the first time since 1990s

Texas Tribune

Preliminary data shows Texas college enrollment is down about 4% statewide since 2019, mostly due to an 11% drop in community college enrollment.

Editorial: Maine community colleges can help address workforce needs by ‘moving at the speed of business’

Bangor Daily News

It might be impossible for businesses, government and educational institutions to plan for an unplannable situation like a global pandemic, but it is possible to have systems in place that can adapt to meet the moment. Working so that happens, not at the speed of government or academia, but at the speed of business, can be an invaluable approach.

North Carolina system president details importance of connection between businesses, educational institutions

Salisbury Post

“Whether it’s IT, biotechnology, nursing or our traditional trades, we have to have a very close alignment with our business community to ensure we meet their needs,” says Thomas Stith III, president of the North Carolina Community College System.

Mitchell Community College celebrates Health Sciences Building with long overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony

Statesville Record & Landmark

The wait was worth it for those gathered at the Health Sciences Building at the North Carolina college as school and community leaders gathered for a pandemic delayed ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.