Commentary: Pennsylvania needs more volunteer firefighters. Here’s a plan that could help

Morning Call

State Senate Bill 83 would create and fund a partnership between colleges and high schools and technical schools to recruit and train students to become volunteer firefighters.

Early numbers show enrollment increases for community colleges, slight decreases for some universities

Alabama Daily News

For-credit enrollment at Alabama’s community colleges increased more than 6% system-wide this fall, according to preliminary numbers.

Aviation students learn to fix and fly at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown

Watertown Public Opinion

Those who love aircraft at an early age are sometimes inspired to become pilots, but mechanics are necessary and in high demand.

Augusta Tech brimming with changes, still mum on deal with computer giant

Augusta Chronicle

Augusta Technical College President Jermaine Whirl announced Thursday that the college’s campuses are being rebranded to reflect renewed emphasis on producing workers to fill some of the Augusta area’s most high-demand jobs.