Newsmakers

New president

Andrew Treadwell will serve as campus president of Indian River State College’s (IRSC) Pruitt Campus. He joined the Florida college in 2009 as part of the college president’s executive leadership team. Treadwell most recently was chief of staff while overseeing two key college departments and managing many legislative activities. Prior to joining IRSC, Treadwell was an associate vice president with the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County and a legislative assistant to Florida Senate President Ken Pruitt.

Appointments

Mark Escamilla and Brenda Hellyer

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named his nominees to the new Texas Commission on Community College Finance, which will make recommendations to establish a state funding formula for community colleges. From the community college sector, they include: Mark Escamilla, president of Del Mar College; Brenda Hellyer, chancellor of San Jacinto College; Brian Jones, director of professional learning at Odessa College; and Carol Scott, regent chair at Del Mar College. The lieutenant governor and speaker of the House will soon announce their appointees.

Adam W. Rathbun is the new vice president of administration and finance at Finger Lakes Community College in upstate New York. Previously, he was director of finance and business for Pennsylvania State University’s Beaver Campus.

Sue Oliver is the new director for Pima Community College‘s Small Business Development Center. Prior to coming to the Arizona college, she directed Seattle University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center for eight years.

Obituary

Gerald Hayward, who was chancellor of the California Community Colleges system from 1980 to 1985, has passed away. He was 83. Over his career, Hayward also served as director of Policy Analysis for California Education, an independent policy research center, and was a founding partner of Management, Analysis and Planning, Inc., an educational consulting firm.

Earlier in his career, Hayward served for a decade as principal consultant to the California State Senate Committees on Education and Finance. He also was deputy director of the National Center for Research in Vocational Education, then located at University of California, Berkeley.

In 1989, the Foundation for California Community Colleges created the Gerald C. Hayward Award for Excellence in Education in his honor. The award recognizes exceptional community college faculty members who are selected by their peers for demonstrating the highest level of commitment to their students, college and profession.

Kudos

Keri Moe, associate vice president for external relations, communication and development at El Paso Community College (EPCC) in Texas, is one of El Paso Inc.’s 2021 Women of Impact. She was recognized for her work at the college, particularly in fundraising and outreach, as well as her dedication to the community by serving various organizations.