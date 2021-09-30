The importance of $3.5T rebuilding plan for community colleges

University Business

The investment in two-year institutions is critical to provide both a safety net and career path opportunities for students.

Community College of Aurora launches program to help students who left school complete their degrees

Aurora Sentinel

The Colorado college started a “Return to Earn” program this semester as a pilot program in hopes that it could re-capture some of those students who had mostly finished their degree but remained just short of earning it. The program offers students financial assistance and case management towards completing a degree.

GAO report illustrates need for changes in a little-known student debt relief program

Washington Post

The government watchdog found that automating the closed school discharge program helped thousands of borrowers, but the Trump administration scrapped the policy.