Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff September 30, 2021    Print

The importance of $3.5T rebuilding plan for community colleges
University Business
The investment in two-year institutions is critical to provide both a safety net and career path opportunities for students.

Community College of Aurora launches program to help students who left school complete their degrees
Aurora Sentinel
The Colorado college started a “Return to Earn” program this semester as a pilot program in hopes that it could re-capture some of those students who had mostly finished their degree but remained just short of earning it. The program offers students financial assistance and case management towards completing a degree.

GAO report illustrates need for changes in a little-known student debt relief program
Washington Post
The government watchdog found that automating the closed school discharge program helped thousands of borrowers, but the Trump administration scrapped the policy.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.