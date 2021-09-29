Colorado community colleges join group to help older students of color

Chalkbeat Colorado

Colorado community colleges will provide more aid and resources for their older students, better track their college success, and create degree programs leading to well-paying jobs, thanks to joining a national network this month.

Report details community colleges’ impact on economy, earnings

Capitol News Illinois

Illinois community colleges have a multi-billion dollar impact on the state’s economy and will be “integral in making a recovery from the pandemic an equitable one,” according to a new report from the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies.