What student safeguards are needed if Congress expands Pell to short-term programs?

Higher Ed Dive

Recent research found the payoff for short-term Pell offerings varies widely, but some policymakers think they can work with the right precautions.

Baton Rouge is trying to get more kids non-college job training. But demand is lower than hoped.

The Advocate

Baton Rouge Community College and the local parish school system have joined forces in recent years to create more ways for students to earn college credit while still in high school as well as to get training in high-demand job fields.

Updates from Johnson County Community College: One student’s journey from JCCC to business owner and mentor

Shawnee Mission Post

Nabil Cherif, a former student at the Kansas community college, founded Bridging the Gap Interpreting and is now working with the college’s Career Development Center to assist other students.

As community college students return to class, let’s help them graduate

The Hill

Wraparound programs work, but they currently serve a limited number of students. The $62 billion outlined in the American Families Plan could be used to scale existing programs to impact a greater number of students.

How North Carolina’s community colleges are adapting to better serve adult learners

EdNC

While community colleges have trained and educated adult learners for years, their operating models do not often reflect the student population they serve and are trying to reach.

Commentary: Rededication at Oakton emphasizes value of community colleges

Chicago Daily Herald

A high school education alone isn’t always sufficient in the ever-changing world in which we are living. That extended education should be a part of all communities.