A ‘forceful voice’ for community colleges

Inside Higher Ed

Community colleges seem to be shedding some of the stigma of being considered by some as second-rate institutions and are commanding more respect from lawmakers as vehicles of economic mobility and providers of workforce training, says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations for the American Association of Community Colleges. She credits Dr. Jill Biden’s advocacy, in part, but noted that an ongoing policy conversation about student loan debt also brought attention to community colleges as low-cost pathways to universities and job training.

Researcher recommends changes to reduce community college stigma

WSIU

One way to nip the stigma associated with community colleges is to establish relationships with local students at an early age to increase familiarity, according to Bradley Griffith, who studied the stigma issue as he earned his education doctorate from University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

California Community Colleges seek $100 million in tech upgrades, in part to tighten security after bot attacks

EdSource

The request follows revelations that tens of thousands of fake student accounts were created to fraudulently attempt to obtain financial aid, submit applications across the system’s 116 colleges and in many cases make it through the application portal.

Kansas community college partnership offers expanded culinary training

Shawnee Mission Post

A new partnership between Johnson County Community College and Butler Community College offers expanded reach and advanced training for Kansas culinary and chef apprenticeship students.

Modesto Junior College celebrates a century of education, helping first-generation students

KCRA

One famous alumnus from the California college is George Lucas, the man behind Star Wars. In a video, he wished the school a happy birthday, while also recalling his own time there.

Commentary: Meet certificates and ‘microcredentials’ — they could be the future of higher education

Hechinger Report

In years to come, they will become prevalent — and possibly preferred — to college degrees.