AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Register for the equity audit webinar

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) will host a webinar on October 6 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) focused on the campus equity audit, which is a comprehensive evaluation of inequities that serves as a benchmarking tool to identify and address disparities in educational systems.

Submit nominations for the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards

The AACC Outstanding Alumni Awards recognize community college alumni who have excelled in their chosen fields. We encourage AACC member institutions to nominate alumni. We will honor award recipients at the 2022 AACC Annual Convention. Deadline to submit: October 22.

Register for pathways workshops

AACC is hosting a virtual workshop series for colleges committed to guided pathways reforms aimed at improving outcomes and equity for all students. The first workshop is October 14.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the spotlight.

Find your next great hire

Looking for a great employee? Post your job listing on the AACC Job Board. AACC members get a discount on job postings.

Opportunities from other organizations

Apply to be part of a workforce innovators cohort

New America is seeking six community colleges to help uncover the institutional factors that empower institutions to offer high-quality, non-degree workforce programs that lead to quality jobs. Selected colleges will receive $50,000 to work with New America for a year and better understand what makes them so effective at offering quality workforce programs. Deadline to apply: September 24.

Help boost study abroad programs

The U.S. Department of State’s IDEAS (Increase and Diversity Education Abroad for U.S. Students) Program invites U.S. community colleges to submit proposals to design and host in-person or virtual IDEAS Incubator Workshops between March 2022 and May 2023. Deadline to submit proposals: October 24.