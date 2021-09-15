Why community colleges are using their Covid relief funds to erase student debt

The 74

The money, available through both the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the more recent American Rescue Plan Act, allows eligible colleges to wipe out student debt and provides grants directly to students in need.

Pierpont Community, Technical College to switch to remote learning for 3 weeks

Fairmont News

In-person classes at the West Virginia college will resume on October 11. A similar remote learning schedule will be available to students after Thanksgiving break through the end of the semester.

Mitchell Tech culinary students ‘getting offers from all over,’ with shortage in restaurant industry

Mitchell Republic

Students and instructors at the two-year technical college are seeing patrons streaming in to its Oak Room once again to sample the dishes at the only culinary school in South Dakota certified by the American Culinary Federation.

Enrollment down at Iowa’s public universities, but freshman classes grow

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s two-year community colleges took a harder hit in 2021 than public or private four-year programs. Public two-year programs saw an -8.4% decline in the state between spring 2020 and 2021. Public and private four-year programs saw -4% and -2.7% declines, respectively.

In Connecticut, community college professors continue opposition to consolidation

The Day

The unions feel they’ve been ignored when offering ideas on how to align the curriculum.

West Chester and DCCC are the first local colleges to join national program to close equity gaps

Philadelphia Inquirer

In Pennsylvania, West Chester University will partner with Delaware County Community College through a national organization to close achievement gaps among racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic student groups by 2030.