California community college financial aid scam triggers federal warning to other campuses

Los Angeles Times

U.S. education officials have issued a warning to thousands of colleges and universities across the nation to be on alert for fraud after California authorities uncovered a massive scam attempt involving 65,000 federal financial aid applications filed by fake community college students.

Fewer students, more tax dollars: Colorado’s community colleges are struggling

Denver Post

Colleges have found that their poorest students, hurt most by last year’s economic freefall, face hardships that can’t be solved with free iPads. They need child care and food, so colleges have created small social safety nets on their campuses.

Dr. Jill Biden back to teaching in-person at Virginia community college

Yahoo! News

After months of remote teaching, Dr. Jill Biden will soon get to see her students in person.

Commentary: Lincoln Land Community College: A new era for local nursing education begins

State Journal-Register

What started several years ago as a conversation regarding a critical community need led to the recent opening of a game-changing facility for local health care, writes Charlotte Warren, president of Lincoln Land Community College (Illinois).