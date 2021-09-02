Commentary: This Labor Day, support tech programs, community colleges

Palm Beach Post

This Labor Day, as we celebrate those who work hard to build America, let’s also support the educational programs they need.

How federal higher education proposals affect Georgia

Georgia Budget and Policy Institute

Colleges and universities struggle to keep up with the needs of their students from families with low incomes, and funding decline has shifted increasing shares of college costs onto students.

2021 graduates take advantage of free community college course

WMUR

Two charitable organizations have teamed up to offer the recent New Hampshire high school graduates students a free class at New Hampshire community colleges. About 1,000 students are taking advantage of the gift, and about 200 of them attend Manchester Community College.

For some working students, online learning in college seen as a boon

WGBH

Jay Corbin is an honors student in math and computer science at Camden County Community College in New Jersey, despite working full-time. He says he’s used these dreadful, disorienting days during the pandemic to find his path.

Bristol’s new Taunton Center is ready to open, and downtown is ready to rejoice

Taunton Daily Gazette

The last time the Massachusetts college had a presence in the downtown area was in 2014, when the college was utilizing the former Taunton Catholic Middle School for its campus.

Companies loosen job requirements but challenges remain

Associated Press

Companies say they’re making up for the lack of experience by doing a better job with training.