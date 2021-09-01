Feds to end dual-enrollment experiment, disappointing participating colleges

Washington Post

The U.S. Education Department is gathering data from a recent experiment that lets high school students enrolled in college courses pay for them using federal grants, but higher education experts worry that unresolved design flaws could undermine the initiative.

Northcentral Technical College welcomes dual-enrollment students

WSAW

The Wisconsin college started its classes this week and is welcoming back dual-enrollment high school students as well as their main student body.

How Michigan became a success story for prisoner college programs

Michigan Advance

Covid has affected the Pell Grant program for prisoners at Jackson College, but prison officials helped keep the program running even with the difficulties.

Mott Community College opens new Lenore Croudy Family Life Center

ABC12.com

The new building will serve as a resource hub for students staff and faculty, as well as help college students and their families address basic needs.