Newsmakers

New CEOs

Michael Gavin will become the fifth president of Delta College in Michigan. He most recently was vice president of learning at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland. His leadership in strategic planning led to significant increases in completion and course success rates of all students at Anne Arundel, and specifically an elimination and/or reduction of equity gaps for African-American and Latinx students. In addition to strategic planning, Gavin established quality academic programming and workforce and transfer partnerships, and he spearheaded a revision of the general education curriculum to be outcomes-based. Previously, Gavin was a senior academic administrator at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland.

Interim CEOs

Kay Faulconer Boger has been named interim president of the San Diego College of Continuing Education (SDCCE), which is part of the San Diego Community College District. Boger is the college’s former acting vice president of instruction. She has more than 30 years of higher education and business consulting experience. Prior to SDCCE, Boger worked as dean of Ventura College, acting vice president of instruction at Oxnard College and was manager of America’s Job Centers.

Scott W. Thayer is now interim president of San Bernardino Valley College in California. He has served as vice president of student services at the college since 2017 and has held numerous higher education leadership positions and faculty roles over the past 23 years. Thayer is known as an advocate for historically underrepresented students and an authority on student access, retention, equity, success, enrollment management and K-20 partnerships. He is a co-founder and board president of the African American Male Education Network and Development (A²MEND), which brings together African-American male educators to increase the engagement and success of young men of color in higher education. Thayer also teaches part-time in San Diego State University’s Community College Leadership program.

Appointments

Madison College President Jack Daniels III was recently appointed to the National Student Clearinghouse Board. The Clearinghouse provides data and analysis for more than 3,600 colleges and universities, the U.S. government and the public at large.

“The Clearinghouse provides a great service to education institutions in providing accurate data that is essential in enrollment and program planning as institutions push the completion agenda at their respective colleges and universities,” Daniels said in a statement.

O. “Lee” Douglas returns to Long Beach City College (California) as vice president of academic affairs. Since September 2020 he has served as vice president of instruction at Cypress College. Prior to that, Douglas was LBCC’s dean of language arts, communication and learning resources since 2015. He has worked at the college in various other posts since 2001.

Kristina M. Marshall has been hired as director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice at Oakland Community College in Michigan. She most recently was the DEI officer and director of the Human Services Program for Baker College.