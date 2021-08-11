Loyd is Biden’s pick to lead OCTAE

Amy Loyd, who was previously a vice president at Jobs for the Future (JFF) and a former community college student, is President Joe Biden’s pick as assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education at the U.S. Education Department. Since April, she has served as acting assistant secretary of the office and as its deputy assistant secretary of policy and strategic initiatives.

Amy Loyd

At JFF, Loyd was vice president of Building Educational Pathways for Youth and led the Pathways to Prosperity and college and career pathways work. She focused on state and regional policies, practices and cross-sector partnerships that engaged K-12 education, community colleges, adult education, workforce development, economic development and employers to build systems of college and career pathways.

“Amy’s experiences building strong partnerships across sectors will be integral in helping to further the Biden administration’s goal that all learners across America are able to access high-quality, robust pathways both to college and to careers,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Previously, Loyd — who attended Santa Fe Community College and Northern New Mexico Community College — was director of education at Cook Inlet Tribal Council, leading a network of schools providing culturally responsive education, training and wraparound services to the Alaska Native and Native American communities. Additionally, she led the startup of a prisoner reentry residential education and workforce development social enterprise and was a high school math teacher and family advocate.