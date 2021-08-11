Community colleges to offer STEM dual-enrollment scholarships

Alabama Political Reporter

In response to the state legislature’s expansion of opportunities that encourage a stronger employment focus for math and science teachers and other STEM-related fields in the state, the Alabama Community College System has expanded dual-enrollment scholarships to high school students who are interested in taking college-level STEM courses through their local community college.

Clemson, Tri-County Tech expand teacher pipeline program to more South Carolina school districts

Greenville Post and Courier

Clemson University’s student-to-educator pipeline program allows interested high schoolers as early as 10th grade to take dual-enrollment courses through Tri-County Technical College to achieve an education degree at an expedited rate. After high school graduation, students can then pursue an associate degree from the college and transfer to Clemson to obtain a bachelor’s degree, completing the process in three years.

Senate legislation seeks to remove barriers to higher education for those with criminal records

Maui Now

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) has reintroduced the Beyond the Box for Higher Education Act, which encourages colleges and universities to remove criminal and juvenile justice questions from their admissions applications by providing guidance and training to schools to change their policies.

Commentary: Meeting the moment: Dallas College’s health care apprenticeships

New America (blog)

It makes sense for employers and community colleges to leverage apprenticeship programs, which incorporate classroom-based learning and mentored on-the-job training, to prepare new professionals.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College holds special completion ceremony for S.O.A.R. Program participants

WBTV

Students with intellectual disabilities recently walked the red carpet to receive their diplomas from the North Carolina college.