Inside Higher Ed

Informing students of ways they can take advantage of Covid relief funds has been a major part of community colleges’ recruitment efforts, says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations for the American Association of Community Colleges.

Latino community college presidents cautiously optimistic about enrollment

NBC News

“We’re showing right now that we’re about 13% ahead of last fall, and I’m real pleased to see that,” says William Serrata, president of El Paso Community College in Texas.

Tallahassee Community College issues urgent call for instructors

WFSU

The Florida college is looking for adjunct instructors – fast. TCC’s new semester began this week with 4% more students than last fall.

Santa Fe Community College sees enrollment rise

Sant Fe New Mexican

Fall semester began Monday with 3,823 students, up from 3,157 students at the beginning of the fall last year.

Could this plan ease transfer woes for California Community College students?

CalMatters

A proposed bill in California exposes the frustrating and convoluted process California community college students endure trying to transfer into the state’s public universities.

Commentary: California’s aspiring community college transfer students deserve pathways to success

EdSource

Inefficiencies in the transfer process mean our system isn’t serving our students, state and economy as well as it could, writes Eleni Kounalakis, the state’s lieutenant governor.

Five North Carolina community colleges launch campaign to help upskill working adults

Johnson City Press

A coalition of five North Carolina community colleges has announced a new campaign designed to help students who have stopped out to re-enroll in higher education to complete their degrees.