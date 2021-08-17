Community colleges and community hope

The EdUp Experience (podcast)

Despite the challenges brought up by the pandemic, community colleges have remained focused on reaching students who desperately need what the colleges have to offer, says AACC President and CEO Walter Bumphus.

New awareness campaign promotes scholarships for community college students

WBTV

A statewide awareness campaign, called “Time for a New YOU,” has been launched to spread the word about scholarships available to students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and North Carolina’s 57 other community colleges.

Nearly a third of U.S. workers under 40 considered changing careers during the pandemic

Washington Post

When 40-year-old Orlando Saenz was laid off at the end of January, he was devastated. But a few days later he refocused and enrolled in a community college.