AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Save the date for FLI/FPI

AACC will hold its John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute (FLI) and Future Presidents Institute (FPI) October 5-7 in Washington, D.C. Roueche–FLI serves mid-level community college administrators looking to advance into a senior leadership role. FPI is for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency. The deadline to register is September 13.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the spotlight.

News and social media

Read the latest issue of Community College Journal

The August/September issue of Community College Journal is now online. Featured articles highlight how community colleges are taking action on equity.

Opportunities from other organizations

Learn about high-impact virtual internships

Join Community Colleges for International Development, Asia Institute and Chattanooga State Community College for a free webinar on August 19 about a practical approach to virtual internships.

Health and public safety workforce resiliency grants available

The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) currently has $103 million in grant opportunities that aim to address resiliency among the healthcare and public safety workforce. Check out details on the Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Technical Assistance Center and Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Training Program grants. HRSA is accepting applications through August 30.

Professional development for diversity leaders

Registration is open for the inaugural Community College Diversity Institute on September 22-23, hosted by the Community College of Allegheny County. The virtual event is designed for chief diversity officers and community college diversity leaders.

Apply for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program competition for 2022-23 is open. There are more than 400 different types of opportunities available to teach, research and conduct professional projects in more than 135 countries. The deadline to apply is September 15. Check out the schedule of free webinars on different programs.