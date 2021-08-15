Is higher ed’s quest to ‘align’ colleges with workforce a solution in search of a problem?

Nevada Independent

The simple charges of AB450 have emerged in a political environment in which that question — how the state’s higher education system should be governed — has shaped the broadest contours of higher education politics.

Illinois wants to boost affordable housing near community colleges

Crain’s Chicago Business

A new state law will allow community colleges to build dormitories and apartments in a move that could improve the odds of student success for those facing housing insecurity.

Lassen Community College becomes refuge for wildfire evacuees

KUNR Public Radio

Lassen Community College in Susanville, California, served as an evacuation site for two separate wildfires last summer. Then last week, the campus opened up again for Dixie Fire evacuees.

California community colleges offering affordability, other incentives to attract students to enroll

ABC 7

Los Angeles Valley College was among nine community colleges to host an enrollment fair in the hopes of attracting more students.

Great Bay Community College collaborates with Community Partners to develop employees

Seacoastonline.com

During a time of upheaval in the labor market, the New Hampshire college is stepping up to help employers find ways to attract and retain the people who work for them.

Maine: Community colleges require vaccine

WMTW

Maine’s community colleges will require all students attending in-person classes to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this fall.

Connecticut Senate majority leader calls for required shots

Associated Press

A top Democrat in the Connecticut General Assembly is calling for all state and municipal employees, including teachers, professors and police officers, to be required to get vaccinated for Covid.

Valley community colleges add mask mandates, joining Arizona universities

KTAR

Following the lead of Arizona’s public universities, the Maricopa Community College District has updated its policy to require face masks inside all campus facilities and offices.

Pima Community College joins UArizona to require masks in classrooms

KVOA

Starting August 16, the Arizona college will require individuals to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces.

What Germanna Community College learned during the pandemic

Free Lance-Star

Many students, it turns out, like the convenience and flexibility of online education. That’s what officials at the Virginia college say they’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Something that is beautiful’: Spokane Falls Community College environmental club revives community garden

Spokesman.com

Over the past several months, the Washington college’s relatively new environmental club has worked a former garden space back into shape, transforming what was once described as a “wasteland” back into a functional garden with future plans for a therapeutic space.