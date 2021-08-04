Commentary: Rockland and Orange community colleges: Rebooted for post-pandemic challenges

lohud.com

While it is important for students to be ready for college, we think it is just as important for colleges to be “student-ready”— meeting students where they are and offering career, write two college presidents and AACC board members.

SBVC launches machinist training pilot program for individuals with autism

IECN

Among Americans with disabilities, there is a high rate of unemployment and underemployment — something San Bernardino Valley College and the Uniquely Abled Project are working to change.

Trident Technical College will no longer require masks on campus after attorney general opinion

WCSC

The South Carolina college will no longer require mask use anywhere on campus except in those areas where it is required by state or federal regulations like health clinics.

Baker administration plans job blitz as unemployed edge closer to ‘cliff’

MetroWest Daily News

Even with the record levels of workforce funding in Massachusetts’ fiscal 2022 budget, the state will only be able to increase its training capacity from 1,400 unemployed residents to 3,700. Another 16,000 employed workers will enter programs to learn new skills, according to state officials.

Technical College System of Georgia announces new app development program

Valdosta Today

The Technical College System of Georgia has announced a new statewide certificate program designed to provide students with cutting-edge skills to participate in Georgia’s thriving app economy by teaching students app development with Swift.