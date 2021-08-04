Leading community college libraries during the pandemic

Ithaka S+R (blog)

Community college libraries are positioned to emerge from the pandemic with expanded roles and greater visibility on campus.

Commentary: Debunking the community college myth

Peoria Magazine

Community colleges are no longer “the backup plan,” but a smart investment in your educational goals.

Intel’s AI degree program expands to 18 additional community colleges in 11 states

Engadget

The curriculum includes classes on data collection, computer vision and more.

New law will help some community college students be automatically enrolled at U of I

WCIA

A new law says those at Illinois community colleges with a B-average or better will automatically qualify to transfer to any campus of the University of Illinois.

Community colleges offer cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

CalMatters

Jaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple of weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration.